Couple indicted for aiming guns at BLM protesters

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WLNS) — The St. Louis couple who aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home have been indicted by a grand jury on felony weapon and evidence tampering charges.

The announcement came just hours after Mark and Patricia McCloskey attended a short hearing in downtown St. Louis this morning.

The McCloskeys were both issued two charges each — exhibiting guns at protesters and for tampering with a weapon. The couple became famous in the conservative movement and even spoke at this year’s Republican Convention.