COVID-19 cases in the U.S. soar past 3 million

With the death toll rising, more than 3.1 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S. Sixty-three thousand cases were reported in just 24 hours, breaking a record for the sixth time so far this month. CBS News correspondent Chris Martinez has more from Los Angeles.

The Texas Gov. extended his state’s disaster declaration after a record 105 COVID-19 deaths in one day.



”The worst is yet to come as we work through this massive increase of people testing positive,” he said.

The top elected official in Harris County, which includes Hard-Hit Houston, is calling for action.

Lina Hidalgo said, ”If we don’t do anything before schools reopen we’ll be opening the door to a huge fire, it’s a forest fire. we don’t know where it end…”

California and Florida also recorded their highest daily death tolls.



Dr. Ashish Jha is the Director at the Harvard Global Health Institute, he said part of Florida’s problem has to do with testing.

”So what’s really clear is Florida is not testing enough. About one out of five tests that they’re doing is turning out positive,” Jha said.

Florida added more than 11,400 new cases in over 24 hours.

CHRIS MARTINEZ/CBS NEWS/LOS ANGELES.