Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden and more DNC highlights

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a video feed from Delaware with his wife Jill Biden, and his grandchildren at his side, after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee for President, during the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Pool via AP)

CBS News — The Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for president in a virtual roll call vote on Tuesday, the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Delegates announced their votes from their home states in locations ranging from a beach in American Samoa to a fire station in Connecticut to the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Former second lady Jill Biden closed out the night’s events with a speech from the Delaware high school where she used to teach. She spoke about the loss and tragedy her family — and the nation — has faced, and highlighted how hard times can lead to resilience.

“How do you make a broken family whole?” she said. “The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding—and with small acts of kindness. With bravery. With unwavering faith.”

Jill Biden said we need “leadership worthy of our nation … that’s Joe. He and Kamala will work as hard as you do, every day, to make this nation better.”

Sounding a theme of unity, Cindy McCain narrated a video celebrating the “unlikely friendship” between Joe Biden and her husband, the late GOP Senator John McCain. Her message of support came on the heels of an endorsement by former Secretary of State Colin Powell. On Monday night, four prominent Republicans, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich, also vouched for Biden.

Former President Bill Clinton and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also spoke. In his remarks, Mr. Clinton excoriated President Trump, saying of the Trump administration “there is only chaos.”

The Democratic convention kicked off Monday night and continues through Thursday with keynote speakers from 9-11 p.m. ET each night. Wednesday night features Senator Kamala Harris giving a prime time speech to accept the nomination for vice president, and an address from former President Barack Obama to rally support for Biden, his former VP.