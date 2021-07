NAPA, Calif. (CBS) – A licensed doctor from Northern California gets arrested for running a fake Covid-19 immunization and vaccine card scheme.

Officials say, Juli Mazi is facing one charge of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health matters.

She allegedly sold immunization pellets and fake immunization cards to help people fake their vaccination status.

This is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to fraudulent immunizations and vaccine record cards.