El Chapo’s wife to plead guilty in connection to husbands drug cartel

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – The wife of El Chapo is expected to appear in court and plead guilty to U.S. charges for helping her husband run his drug empire.

Originally Emma Aispuro was arrested in February on international drug trafficking charges at an airport in Virginia.

Those charges include conspiring to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the country.