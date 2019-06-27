Ex-USC doctor charged with sexually assaulting 16 women at student health center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist at the University of Southern California was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting 16 women at the student health center.



These are the first criminal counts in a case where more than 700 women have filed individual civil lawsuits against Tyndall and USC in state court.



Dr. George Tyndall, 72, worked at USC for nearly three decades, and news of his arrest on 29 felony charges that could send him to prison for 53 years.



Authorities said Wednesday the investigation is continuing and more charges could follow.



“It was time to seek justice,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said at a news conference.



In the past year, more than 380 women have reported misconduct by Tyndall, authorities said. Some of the cases fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute.



Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyers say his interactions with patients were medically appropriate.



“We are very much looking forward to adjudicating this case in a courtroom because of this character assassination,” said Tyndall’s lawyer, Andrew Flier.



Prosecutors say 16 patients ranging from 17 to 29 were abused during visits to the student health center for annual exams or other treatment.



A dozen full-time detectives in the Los Angeles Police Department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division traveled to 16 states and Canada to interview hundreds of victims, police Capt. William Hayes said.



Police discovered photographs of women in “compromising” positions that may have been taken during gynecological exams, as well as 1,000 “home-made sex tapes” believed to be filmed outside the U.S., Hayes said.



Tyndall is charged with 29 felonies, including 18 counts of sexual penetration and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud. Victims were unaware of what was going on because he led them to believe it served a professional purpose, the criminal complaint states.



His bail has been set at $2.1 million; arraignment has not been scheduled.



Tyndall’s medical license has been suspended since 2018, and he is not allowed to practice medicine, according to the state medical board’s website.



Separately, USC has agreed to a $215 million class-action settlement with former patients, which would create a fund to pay $2,500 to $250,000 to women who say Tyndall abused them.



As many as 17,000 students and alumnae are eligible, according to the university.



“We care deeply about our community and our top priority continues to be the well-being of our students, health center patients and university community,” Interim USC President Wanda M. Austin said in a statement. “We hope this arrest will be a healing step.”



Police Chief Michel Moore said police have not found any evidence that USC obstructed the criminal investigation and praised school officials for their cooperation.



Another former gynecologist, Dr. James Heaps who used to work at the University of California, Los Angeles, is facing charges of sexual misconduct involving two patients.



Heaps appeared in court Wednesday and a preliminary hearing was set for July 30. He has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two patients in 2017 and 2018.



Attorneys in civil actions against Heaps say they have been contacted by dozens of women for incidents dating to the 1990s. Heaps’ lawyer, Tracy Green, maintains the doctor did nothing wrong and women are coming forward based on advertising being done for law firms.



UCLA’s investigation began in December 2017, but the university did not alert the campus community about the allegations until Heaps was arrested earlier this month. The school has promised an independent review of its response.