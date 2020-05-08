Father and son arrested for the murder of an unarmed jogger

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WLNS) – Georgia authorities charge a father and son with murder in the shooting death of a man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him jogging in their neighborhood.



The charges against Gregory and Travis McMichael came more than two months after Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on a residential street.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests the day after it began its own investigation at the request of an outside prosecutor. The agency said in a news release that Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, had both been jailed on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

A press release sent out Thursday May 7th, 2020 from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated:

On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail. On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, GA when both Gregory and Travis McMichael confronted Arbery with two firearms. During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery. This case is being investigated in partnership with District Attorney Tom Durden. On May 5th, 2020, District Attorney Tom Durden formally requested the GBI investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The Kingsland Office initiated an investigation on May 6th, 2020. On April 29th, 2020, the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) requested that the GBI investigate allegations of threats against GCPD and individuals involved in the active investigation. On the morning of May 5th, 2020, GCPD requested the GBI investigate the public release of video related to Arbery’s death. These investigations are all active and ongoing. If anyone has information related to these cases, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Gregory McMichael, 64, previously told police that he and his son chased after Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation release said the McMichaels “confronted Arbery with two firearms. During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery.”



The outside prosecutor overseeing the case, Tom Durden, had said Monday that he wanted a grand jury to decide whether charges are warranted. With Georgia courts still largely closed because of the coronavirus, the soonest that could happen is mid-June.