FBI director testifies before House Homeland Security Committee

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress Thursday that Russia was trying to influence the presidential election, both to “sow discord” in America and “to denigrate” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“We certainly have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence in 2020 through what I would call the more foreign influence side of things,” said Wray.

Republicans noted that the intelligence community has also said China and Iran are meddling to hurt President Trump’s re-election bid.

During Thursday’s hearing, members of Congress pressed Wray on threats to national security — including questions about whether those aligned with the left or right were more dangerous.

“Q-Anon activity has resulted in the arrest of persons planning to carry out violent acts. How do you assess that organization as it relates to violent acts?” asked Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).

“We view Q-Anon as essentially less of an organization and more of a sort of complex set of conspiracy theories,” Wray responded.

Lee focused on Q-Anon while Republican Dan Crenshaw, also of Texas, wanted to know about Antifa.

“Director Wray, earlier you confirmed Antifa does indeed exist but you consider it more of an ideology than a group, correct?”

“Yes. An ideology, or maybe a movement,” responded Wray.

“That seems to me to be downplaying it,” Crenshaw responded.

Wray testified the FBI doesn’t investigate ideology and wouldn’t judge whether left or right-leaning groups were more dangerous.