FBI offering $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs left at RNC and DNC headquarters in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – Authorities are seeking information about the pipe bombs that were found near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI is offering $50,000 for information “leading to the location, arrest, and conviction” of whoever is responsible.

The agency released photos via social media of what appears to be someone in a gray hooded jacket, black gloves, and black pants, clutching an object in one hand.

The FBI did not say if the person in the photo is considered a suspect in their investigation.

According to the FBI, “multiple law enforcement agencies received reports” of the explosives at around 1 p.m., around the time that the riots at the Capitol began escalating as Trump supporters began breaching a barricade in front of the grounds. Capitol Police told CBS News they were responding at the height of the attack, and were thus stretched thin.

