FCC’s $50 monthly internet discount program now underway

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – Americans across the nation can begin applying to get $50 off their internet bill to help stay online during the pandemic.

The program is called the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and federal officials say, anyone who experienced a substantial loss of income after Feb. 29, 2020 qualifies, so long as their 2020 income was at or below $99,000 for a single filer or $198,000 for joint filers.

This program is part of the $3.2 billion December pandemic relief package and will go until funding runs out.

The FCC says households can enroll through an approved provider or go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to begin the process.