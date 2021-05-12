FCC’s $50 monthly internet discount program now underway

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – Americans across the nation can begin applying to get $50 off their internet bill to help stay online during the pandemic.

The program is called the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and federal officials say, anyone who experienced a substantial loss of income after Feb. 29, 2020 qualifies, so long as their 2020 income was at or below $99,000 for a single filer or $198,000 for joint filers.

This program is part of the $3.2 billion December pandemic relief package and will go until funding runs out.

The FCC says households can enroll through an approved provider or go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to begin the process. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 6 Radar