Final preparations underway for Vice Presidential Debate

Salt Lake City, UTAH (WLNS) — There has been a lot of anticipation for this debate really since Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his vice president.

The back and forth between both candidates started before tonight’s event and it was all over safety protocol. The Biden harris campaign wanting plexi glass separating the two candidates — the Pence campaign fighting that but then gave in overnight.

So you will see those dividers up — they will also be now be seated 12 feet apart.

Now in terms of the atmosphere here, it’s fairly quiet not typically what you would see in a city hosting a Vice Presidential debate but we did manage to catch with a couple of voters to learn what they’re expecting tonight.

The road to the November election runs through Salt Lake City tonight.