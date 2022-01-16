Former NFL, Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Nashville

FILE – Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, left, and his wife country music singer Sara Evans arrive at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2011. Barker was arrested Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former University of Alabama and NFL quarterback Jay Barker was arrested Saturday in Nashville and is now facing a felony domestic violence charge.

Barker is married to country music singer Sara Evans.

This booking photo shows Harry Jerome Barker, also known as Jay Barker, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Tennessee authorities say the former Alabama quarterback was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)

An arrest warrant says officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Norwood Drive at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, the victim told them she was at a party at her neighbor’s house across the street and, when the party was ending, she got into the passenger seat of a car and had someone drive her across the street.

As the car she was in crossed the threshold of her driveway, she said she saw 49-year-old Harry Jerome Barker, commonly known as Jay Barker, put his car in reverse and accelerate toward them, trying to hit them. Barker missed and the victim stated Barker drove away before she called police.

Arrest records say Barker was placed on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence. He is now being held on a $10,000 bond and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Barker is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sports radio talk show host. During his NFL career, Barker played for the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. He later played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and the short-lived Birmingham Thunderbolts of the first wave of the XFL. He is best known for his time in college as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s quarterback.

He led Alabama to the national championship in 1992. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position and was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994.

Barker led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record as starting quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.