Home Depot drops mask requirements for fully vaccinated people

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) – Home Depot is now joining a growing list of retailers nationwide by announcing it will be dropping mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers and employees in stores.

Home Depot officials say people who aren’t fully vaccinated must still wear masks in their stores and in states where mask mandates remain in place.

The change was prompted by the CDC announcing that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except when in healthcare settings, on public transportation, or in other areas where governments require mask.