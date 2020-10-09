Hurricane Delta almost crashes Texas wedding

TEXAS (WLNS) — One Texas couple did not let COVID-19 stop their wedding but said Hurricane Delta almost did.

They were supposed to get married this weekend until the hurricane changed direction and decided to crash the ceremony literally.

“We’re supposed to get married Saturday with over 300 people and we knew about the storm, but we were kind of like, eh, cause it wasn’t supposed to be coming to us,” the bride, Taylor Gaspard said. “And then all of a sudden it was supposed to come, like a right to us. So of course I got hysterical and my Superman here came in and saved the day.”