Keystone Pipeline leaks 383,000 gallons of oil in North Dakota

BISMACK, ND (WLNS) – A portion of the Keystone 1 Pipeline was shut down after a leak was discovered, according to a statement by the TC Energy company.



9,120 barrels of oil or over 383,000 gallons leaked in a 2,500 square yard wetland area in the northeast part of the state, according to a press release by The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.



According to the company the impacted area is less than half the size of a football field and the amount of oil released was about half the size of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

We are establishing air quality, water and wildlife monitoring and will continue monitoring throughout the response. There have been no reported injuries or impacted wildlife. TC Energy said in a statement

The incident occurred about 3 miles northwest of Edinburg in Walsh County on October 29th and was reported the same day.



The company and regulators said the cause was being investigated.



Crude began flowing through the $5.2 billion pipeline in 2011, according to the Associated Press. The pipeline is designed to carry crude oil across Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri on the way to refineries in Patoka, Illinois and Cushing, Oklahoma.



This incident marks the second significant spill in two years along the line that carries Canadian tar sands oil through seven states, regulators said Thursday.



TC Energy is a Calgary, Alberta-based company formerly known as TransCanada.



The pipeline spill and shutdown comes as the company seeks to build the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline that would carry tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, to refineries in Texas.