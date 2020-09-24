Louisville police officer shot amid protests over no criminal charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

Louisville, KY (AP) Louisville police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of direct criminal charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department issued a brief statement Wednesday night saying ‘’We currently have an officer shot. We’ll update when we can.” The statement did not elaborate on the condition of the officer or the circumstances of the shooting.

That development came amid a fast-changing scene in Louisville, where police had earlier fired flash bang devices to clear demonstrators from a downtown square Wednesday evening. The protesters had gathered there to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor’s death. Taylor, a Black woman, was fatally shot during a police raid gone bad earlier this year.

Prosecutor’s say the two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire.The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor’s home on the night of March 13.

RELATED

Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family vows to “keep fighting” after grand jury decision