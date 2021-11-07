Magic Johnson reacts to living with HIV for 30-years

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)—On November 7th nearly 30-years ago, a retired Los Angeles Lakers star Earvin “Magic” Johnson was diagnosed with HIV.

Johnson grew up in Lansing, Michigan, and was drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, ever since he was diagnosed with HIV he returned to the NBA and was even involved with other areas of work.

Johnson reacted to his HIV diagnosis on a social media post today.

According to the CDC, 1,123 people in the age group of 60 to 64 are living with HIV.

Nearly 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and 13 percent of the population does not know about their diagnosis.

To learn more information regarding HIV click here.