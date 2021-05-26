Man charged with attempted murder for driving his car into a police department lobby

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (CBS) – A Maryland man is facing two counts of attempted murder and other charges after allegedly trying to run over police officers and driving his vehicle through the front doors of the station lobby.

Officials say, Timothy Kahl called the police department before the incident and said he was going to go there and kill a police officer.

Witnesses saw him drive erratically towards the station, striking multiple vehicles before driving into it.

No police officers or staff were injured during the incident.