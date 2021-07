PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS) – A Florida man is now pleading guilty to one count of murder for hire in an attempt to kill members of his ex-girlfriend’s family.

Officials say Daniel Slater asked an associate to do the crimes and make it appear as though members of the Black Lives Matter movement did it.

However, the associate was working as an FBI informant and recorded all of the conversations.

Slater is now facing up to 10 years in prison.