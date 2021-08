CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) – Mayim Bialik will be the first guest host of the weekday edition of “Jeopardy!” in the wake of Mike Richards’ abrupt departure from the job.

Officials say, she will host for approximately three weeks — and that additional guest hosts will be announced as the new season moves forward.

Richards’ tenure as the host was cut very short after a variety of offensive comments from his past was brought to light.