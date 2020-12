CHICAGO, Il. (CBS) – Owners for many McDonald’s franchisees are now saying prices on their Happy Meals will now rise due to the company revoking a longstanding rebate.

The fast food company said starting in January it would end a $300-a-month subsidy it has paid each of its 14,000 restaurants to subsidize the cost of toys included in children’s Happy Meals.

Officials with McDonald’s say, they plan to use this money to fund other investments, including enhanced benefits for the restaurant crew.