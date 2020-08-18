Oral arguments to begin in lawsuit against Betsy DeVos

Oral arguments are set to begin in a lawsuit Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel brought against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for what she said is DeVos’ unlawful attempt to send pandemic relief funds from K-12 schools to private institutions.

Nessel said DeVos has erroneously and unlawfully misinterpreted language in the federal CARES Act that was signed in March and disregarded the clear intentions of Congress, resulting in the quote dilution, of the amount of federal education aid available to public school aid in Michigan by $16 million dollars.