Pandemic’s impact on undocumented farm workers in the U.S. could hit global economy

CBS — Undocumented immigrant farm workers in the United States are feeling the impact of this pandemic and they do not qualify for much help from our government. The group Doctors Without Borders recently joined efforts in Immokalee, Florida, to help provide crucial medical help. An outbreak among these workers would affect the economics of not just our food supply chain, but of many families in Latin America who rely on their wages. Maria Elena Salinas hosts “Pandemia: Latinos in Crisis,” a CBS News special.