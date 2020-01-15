POLL: More than half of Michiganders think President Trump is not doing a good job

After much of the first hour of the seventh Democratic debate was dominated by foreign policy questions amid U.S. tensions with Iran, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders finally got a chance to talk about what seemed to be a brewing feud between them. On Monday, Warren said that Sanders had told her he didn't think a woman could win the presidency. Sanders vehemently denied ever making the statement. Standing on the debate stage, Sanders reiterated his denial: "As a matter of fact, I didn't say it," he said. He added that he had even deferred to Warren in 2015, in case she wanted to run, and he recalled that Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, had won 3 million more votes than Donald Trump. How could anybody believe a woman can't win the presidency, Sanders asked.

He also vowed, "I will make sure they do everything they can to make sure they can defeat the most dangerous president in history."