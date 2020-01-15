POLL: More than half of Michiganders think President Trump is not doing a good job

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio. Video of U.S. President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted during a rally in the U.S. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 that he had “made a deal” to save the country. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Half of Michiganders think the country is on the wrong track and more than half think Donald Trump is not doing a very good job as president.

That’s according to the results of an exclusive new poll that was just released moments ago.

