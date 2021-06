MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) – Prosecutors are now requesting a 30-year prison sentence for Derek Chauvin, the former officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, argued in a recent filing that Chauvin should instead receive probation and time served.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

The attorney general’s office has until June 9 to file a response.