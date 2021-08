SANAT BARBARA, Calif. (CBS) – A California man confesses to killing his two young children because he says he thought they were going to grow into monsters.

Authorities say, Matthew Coleman took his two-year-old son and a 10-month-old daughter to Mexico and killed them. Officials say, he shot the children with a spearfishing gun and then hid their bodies.

Coleman says, he had been enlightened by QAnon — and believed his wife had serpent DNA and had passed it along to the children.