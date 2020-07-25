Rise in COVID-19 cases across the country

Florida recorded its 400,000th confirmed case of COVID-19, which is spreading throughout the parts of the Sunshine State, California, Texas and much of the sunbelt.

More than 145,000 people in the U.S. have died so far.

Three of the nation’s largest states, Florida, California and New York now each have confirmed more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases and Texas is not far behind.

In Houston, Isaiah and Nathan Garcia lost both their mother and their father, who had underlying health conditions within two weeks.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye to my mom or my dad now, and that’s what hurt me the most right now,” Isaiah Garcia of the NNS said.

“I’m scared. All my teacher friends are scared,” second grade teacher Stefanie Miller said.

Miller contracted the virus in April and feels fortunate to have survived.

“I was on a ventilator for 21 days and came out of it not able to move a muscle. I could not move at all. It’s like a nightmare come true.”

But some parents say distance learning presents its own dangers.

”Kids left at home, without teachers, without a school environment, without a stable atmosphere that school offers are just as unstable and unhealthy as the fear of this virus,” parent Lindsey Nelson said.

McDonald’s and Chipotle are among the latest national chains to require customers to wear face coverings.

And in the nation’s capitol, a reminder of the pre-pandemic life, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed visitors once again, months after it was shut down.