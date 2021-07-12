Sales for engagement rings and wedding bands are up 20%

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – Sales for both engagement rings and wedding bands are now up 20%.

Experts believe it coincides with states across the nation continuing to recover from the pandemic. Nuptials that were long postponed because of Covid-19 are finally taking place, with in-person ceremonies and large receptions filled with family and friends.

Officials say they saw massive spikes in demand in April and May, as more people were given access to Covid-19 vaccines in America. In fact, sales quadrupled in May 2021 compared to the year prior.