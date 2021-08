NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) – In a new effort to broaden the appeal for foldable phones, officials at Samsung say, they will be cutting prices on some of its newest phones.

The company says devices like the Fold-3 can expect a 10% drop in price, and the Galaxy Flip-3 could see a 25% drop.

Samsung says, while these phones are not out yet, pre-orders are now open to the public.