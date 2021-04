HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CBS) – In a new announcement from SpaceX, the company says it has earned a $2.9 billion contract from NASA.

The contract is to specifically build a spacecraft that will land astronauts on the moon for the first time in five decades.

As part of the contract, NASA said SpaceX will also be required to conduct an uncrewed demonstration mission, landing a starship on the moon, before astronauts will fly on board.