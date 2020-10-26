Stahl large book was not a health care plan

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Shortly after the President abruptly ended an interview with 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl, the White House Press Secretary showed up with a massively large book.

She said it was Trump’s health care plan.

But when Stahl looked through it, all she saw was old executive orders and congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive health care plan.

During the interview, the president became increasingly frustrated by what Stahl had promised would be tough questions.

He eventually called out 60 minutes as “Fake news” and walked out.