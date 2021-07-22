WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – A new report from the American Association of Poison Control Centers shows the number of children eating marijuana edibles has dramatically increased over the past 5 years.

In 2020 alone – almost 2,500 calls to poison control centers were for children who had eaten marijuana edibles compared to just 132 reports in 2016.

Doctors say it’s not enough to just hide your edibles since they can still be found by children. They demand people lock them up so even if they are discovered children can’t eat them.