Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump leave after the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(CBS) President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning.

The positive test comes after it was reported that top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Mr. Trump said he and the first lady will begin quarantining immediately.

Mr. Trump is 74 years old and has at least one underlying condition, placing him at a higher risk for complications, according to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Mr. Trump met with supporters in person earlier Thursday.

The announcement could not come at a worse time for Mr. Trump politically, only a handful of weeks out from the election and only two weeks away from the next presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump has often flouted his own administration’s guidelines on the virus, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and not gathering in large groups. He has continued to convene large rallies outside.

This is a developing story and will be updated.