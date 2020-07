Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel more than doubled the number of his company shares to be sold through an executive stock plan that was changed just days after the biotech in May announced positive early results for its coronavirus vaccine. Moderna's shares spiked on the May news, rising 30% in just one day, and have been trading in a historically high price range ever since. PaidAd By CiscoSecure Remote WorkCreating the possibility of remote collaboration that’s simple, reliable, and secure.

After seeking the executive stock plan change in May, Bancel sold more than 53,000 Moderna shares in the first two weeks of July, generating $3.2 million for the executive. That was more than double the 22,000 shares he had previously scheduled to sell through the company's executive trading plan.