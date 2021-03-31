Two Capitol Police officers suing Donald Trump for January 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – Two U.S. Capitol Police officers who say they were injured during the January 6 insurrection are suing former President Donald Trump for inciting the crowd.

Capitol Police Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, who have been with the force for a combined 28 years, said they were injured during the attack. Hemby “was crushed against the doors” of the Capitol, was “sprayed with chemicals” and bled from his face, the lawsuit says. Blassingame claims he was slammed against a stone column, injuring his head and back.

Each of the officers seeks at least $75,000 in damages. According to their new complaint, they accuse Trump of aiding and abetting their assaults and directing his supporters to assault them.