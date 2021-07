MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CBS) – In preparation for World Emoji Day, emoji-maker Unicode is out with its finalists for a new update.

A saluting face, biting lip and low battery are among the possible candidates that will be decided on in September. The updates to smartphones will come early next year.

Officials with Unicode say the final list will likely be similar to what’s been announced.

This also means nearly all person-emojis will have a gender-neutral option.