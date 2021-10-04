National popular vote bill receives ‘mixed’ reviews in Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Matt Koleszar is a state rep for Northville. He introduced the national popular vote to Michigan House.

“All it would do is, say all of our electors would vote for the winner of the popular vote so it still maintains that system it just looks different.”

Koleszar says people who don’t understand politics think that whoever wins the most votes gets the presidency but that’s not the case.

In 2000 George Bush beat Al Gore, even though he had a half-million fewer votes. That margin was even bigger in 2016 when Hillary Clinton received nearly 3 million more votes than Donald Trump but lost the presidency.

Koleszar says the change would make all voters feel engaged in the process.

“Imagine if you are a Republican that lives in California, or a Democrat that lives in Mississippi, you are probably going to feel pretty disenfranchised. You can vote for your party’s president every time and they’re not going to win your state. This ensures your vote actually counts for something. For the change to work several states would have to agree and they would need to have at least 270 combined electoral votes between them.” said Koleszar. “We need enough states to go onboard for this to actually go into effect. That’s why we want it to be that 270 number because that’s the majority of the electors.”

“My gut says it’s not going to make it all the way through representatives,” Mary Whiteford of Allegan county says our electoral system is set up to give areas that normally don’t get representation a voice.

“The way our forefathers set up our Constitution is different than the power of each state, so we give states that have a lower population as much as an opportunity to have an impact on the presidential election as other states.”

Whiteford says by changing the electoral process we’re changing the constitution and wants to honor history.

“We do have a certain system in our country and that’s electoral votes, there are people out there who aren’t happy with the results of that and they have a different perspective that’s our country we’re a country of liberty lovers.”

Koleszar isn’t overly optimistic about this being passed, but he looks forward to continuing the conversation.