LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than half of Michigan students qualify for free-or-reduced lunches at school but the need for those meals doesn’t end with the school year.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Education said the need has only gotten worse after pandemic relief funding, which gave free meals for all children regardless of income ended.

“What we’ve seen since the pandemic meals have ended is a rising amount of unpaid meal debt at our schools,” said Diane Golzynski with the Michigan Department of Education.

The need is there, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding a program where Michigan kids will be able to get a good meal this summer. It’s called “Meet Up and Eat Up.”

“This particular program is aimed to help alleviate hunger during the summer months when school is closed,” Golzynski continued. “Children can come, have an activity and have a free meal, breakfast, lunch, sometimes supper.”

While it’s not a free meal every day, the program offers a buffer for many food insecure families in the state.

Less schools are offering the program this year, after qualifications were re-instated that require a school district to have a majority of students needing free-or-reduced meals.

“Some districts that were able to offer summer meals in the last couple of years, are no longer eligible because of that waver expiring,” she added.

To see what schools, or community organizations offer summer food services near you, click here for an interactive map highlighting program locations.