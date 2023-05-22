LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s National Safe Boating Week, which an important topic here in the land of the Great Lakes.

The Department of Natural Resources said Michigan is surrounded by a fifth of the planet’s fresh surface water.

There are many opportunities to boat right here; places such as Lake Lansing, Park Lake, Grand River, Kruger’s Landing and Lake Ovid.

Officials said to stay safe in the water, to follow these tips:

Wear a life jacket. According to the Department of Natural Resources, drowning is the cause of death in 81% of boating-related deaths.

Boat sober. The Department of Natural Resources said alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time.

Check your boat before going out on the water. They said to make sure the boat is properly equipped, and equipment is in good working condition.

The Department of Natural Resources said to have the proper equipment, such as life jackets and fire extinguishers. They recommend always carrying a first-aid kit and an anchor, and making sure navigation lights work properly.

Officials said to have a float plan and inform someone who is not boating about the details of your trip.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up and nice weather in tow, boating is more of a possibility and boat safety is even more important.