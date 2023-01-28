LANSING, Mich. (WLSN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, starting at 1 p.m., for parts of Mid-Michigan as another wintery storm looks to bring several inches of snow by Sunday morning.

The system will move into the area this afternoon, with snow starting around 3 p.m., and will stay consistent for the rest of the day.

Later tonight, warmer air will begin to move in — allowing for some snow to transition into a wintry mix and/or rain.

This wintry mix could also bring a period of freezing rain, mainly for areas south of I-96, meaning roads will likely be slick tonight into Sunday morning.

Snowfall totals will be dependent on how far north this system goes.

At this point computer models have high confidence that snow will occur, but they disagree with the placement of the system.

Currently the forecast shows that areas south of I-96, in addition to a .10” of ice accumulation can expect 1-3″ of snowfall.

Areas between I-96 and M-20 are currently forecasted to see the most snow with 4-8″ of accumulations expected by Sunday morning.

Make sure you stay with 6 News for updates throughout the day.