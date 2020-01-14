10 simple tips for preparing cheap and healthy meals

January 20th marks the 25th year the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday will be celebrated as a national day of service.

During the last quarter-century, the MLK Day of Service has grown in size and impact, according to the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Serving on MLK Day can make volunteering a habit, improve the community, and build connections that can last a lifetime.

This year, engage in social media to promote the King Day of Service and join millions of Americans to make #MLKDay a #DayON, not a Day Off. Use #DayON25 to honor the 25th anniversary and share how you volunteer to help the community.

Register any group or planned project to inspire others about your service.

Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.