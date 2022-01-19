$479 million to fully fund new lock at the Soo Locks

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The Army Corps of Engineers will receive $479 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to invest in modernizing the Soo Locks.

Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters made this announcement today.

“After a hard-fought effort, we finally have full funding of the Corp’s budget to finish building the new lock at the Soo Locks. In Michigan, we know how vital the Locks are to our economy and our national defense. We also know that we are on borrowed time until something happens that shuts them down. Thanks to our bipartisan efforts in Congress, and with the President’s leadership, we are able to finish this project as soon as possible.” Senator Stabenow

This investment has created the means to fully fund the Corp’s budget to finish building a new lock.

The Soo Locks are a gateway for Great Lakes freighters carrying agricultural products and resources that U.S. manufacturers and military rely on.

The new lock will mean there is a modern lock to take care of larger vessels and help prevent malfunctioning of the locks.

Senators Stabenow and Peters have been working for years to ensure enough funding to finish this new lock.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering for Michiganders with this significant investment in the Soo Locks – an economic and national security priority for Michigan and our nation. With some of the pumps operating the locks being more than 100 years old, it was long overdue that we modernize such a critical piece of our infrastructure and ensure sustainability for the future. Building a new lock will make our supply chains more resilient and bolster commerce on the Great Lakes – and I was proud to help pass the legislation making this necessary upgrade closer to a reality.” Senator Peters

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also provides funds to rebuild roads and bridges, maintain safe drinking water, bring high-speed internet to communities across Michigan and invest in electric vehicles.