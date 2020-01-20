Abandoned husky adopted after her photos went viral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dolly Parton has held a successful career as a singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman. The native east Tennessean was born on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Sevier County as one of 12 children. Parton turned 74 Sunday, and throughout her life, she has contributed a long list of work towards the betterment of her home state.

The eight-time Grammy winner sang her way into the hearts of many Americans with songs such as “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more. Her film career includes notable movies 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, a made-for-TV film based on her childhood. In 1986, Silver Dollar City became Dollywood, as Parton added the popular theme park operation to her list of projects.