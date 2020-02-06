Actor Kirk Douglas, dies at age 103

Actor Kirk Douglas, father of Michael Douglas, has died, according to TMZ.



The decorated actor with a career spanning more than 6 decades passed away on Wednesday.



Kirk’s health had been in decline, in 1996 he suffered a stroke but recovered most of his faculties.



Kirk’s appeared in a few minor Broadway productions in the ’40s but then put his career on hold and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941. After several years of service, Kirk returned to theater, but his best work came on the big screen.



The famed actor and producer earned critical acclaim for his role in the 1960 classic, “Spartacus.”



Kirk was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 1959 for his role as boxer Midge Kelly in “Champion.” He also earned 2 Oscar nominations as a producer for “The Bad and the Beautiful” in 1953 and “Lust for Life” in 1957.



He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981 by President Jimmy Carter. France also honored Kirk with the prestigious Chevalier of the Legion of Honour. The Academy Awards also honored him with an honorary Oscar in 1995.



Kirk’s survived by Anne, children Michael, Joel and Peter and seven grandchildren.