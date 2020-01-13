After millions of free cruise robocalls call center receives nearly $8M fine

DES MOINES, Iowa (WLNS) - Democrat Cory Booker announced Monday that he was suspending his 2020 presidential race.

"To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you," said Booker via Twitter. "I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together."

The announcement comes less than a week before Democratic presidential candidates will participate in a debate in Des Moines, Iowa. Booker did not qualify for the event. He also did not qualify for the December debate.

The New Jersey Democrat launched his candidacy in February 2019.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on the announcement.