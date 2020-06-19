American History: Could Juneteenth become a federal holiday?

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced he is introducing a bipartisan bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, cities like Lansing are preparing special tributes, and educational institutions like Jackson College will give all employees and students a day off on Friday, June 19th.



But what exactly is Juneteenth? Find out more about the significance of this important day in American history.



Juneteenth, which is short for June Nineteenth, marks the day when Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865. On that day, a full two and a half years after it was signed, federal soldiers spread the word that President Lincoln had delivered his Emancipation Proclamation, according to the Library of Congress.

The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere. General Granger read to the people of Texas

Commercial lithographer Henry S. Graham printed this choropleth map showing the distribution of the slave population in September 1861. Click here to see the image in high resolution.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1st, 1863, as the nation approached its third year of bloody civil war. The proclamation declared “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”



The Emancipation Proclamation was limited in many ways as it only applied to states that had seceded from the United States which left slavery untouched in the loyal border states, according to the National Archives. It also expressly exempted parts of the Confederacy that had already come under Northern control. Most important, the freedom it promised depended upon the Union winning the war.



The Thirteenth Amendment, which was ratified on December 6th, 1865 ended slavery throughout the United States.

Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction. Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States of America

Although Juneteenth has been informally celebrated each year since 1865, it wasn’t until June 3, 1979, that Texas became the first state to proclaim Emancipation Day, Juneteenth, an official state holiday. Today, it is an official holiday in 46 states and the District of Columbia.



That makes Juneteenth the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, according to JUNETEENTH.com.