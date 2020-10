LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MDA in partnership with Kevin Hart s will be hosting its annual telethon to raise money for kids with neuromuscular disease.

Since the founding of the organization, over 250,000 people have been helped with neuromuscular disease and over $1 billion dollars has been raised to help fund critical research.

This years telethon is being held at 8pm on October 24th and can be viewed on most video platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.