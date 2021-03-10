Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors

In this image from video, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listens as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions before jury selection Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jury selection opens its second day Wednesday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death last May.

Derek Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Several potential jurors were dismissed Tuesday, including some who said they wouldn’t be able to set aside their strong views about the case.

A widely seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest last May recorded his repeated pleas that he couldn’t breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

Jury selection is proceeding even as a potential appellate court ruling could halt the trial.

That matter involves the state’s desire to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.