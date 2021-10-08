Bakery company issues recall due to undeclared allergy issues

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WLNS) — Chocolate and the Chip is recalling various flavors including chocolate chip cookies, cookie bundt cakes and rice crispy treats. These products may contain undeclared wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts.

People who have an allergy and consume these products, may be in danger of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats were distributed to several different states including: California, Massachusetts, Texas, Idaho, New York, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Washington, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Oregon. The products reached consumers through e-commerce and pop-up retail locations.

Cookies were labeled with logo and ingredient information. They were sealed in uniform pairs in a clear resealable plastic package.

Bundt cakes were labeled with logo and ingredient information. They were sealed in a unit of four in a white bakery box.

Rice crispy treats were labeled with logo and ingredient information. They were sealed in single units in a food grade poly tubing.

To date there have been no reported illnesses or reactions.

The recall was made after it was found that baked good products containing the allergens of wheat, milk, soy, and tree nuts were distributed that did not showcase the presence of allergens.

Research displays, the issue was caused by a mistake made on the owners behalf allowing distribution and labeling of these baked goods.

Products recalled include: Th Original, The Sweetie, Spiced Oatmeal raisin, Spiced rum oatmeal raisin cookies, Maple macadamia, Fluffadoodle, The disco ball, Hot chip summer, Oktoberfest, Peanut butter spice, Funfetti, Fluffa-Nutta, The Fluffetti Cookie Cake, The big cookie cake, Original Nutella Cookie cake, Lavender, Boozy banana Walnut, The original gluten free, Gluten Free sweetie, Gluten Free cookie cake, Gluten Free Nutella cookie cake, The OG rice crispy, Brown butter rice crispy treat-salted caramel, Brown butter rice crispy treat-Chocolate, Brown butter rice crispy treat-confetti, The sweetie rise crispy and Pumpkin Spice cookie bundt cake.

Anyone who has bought Chocolate and the Chip cookies, bundt cakes and rice crispy treats are encouraged to disregard items still in their possessions.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 213-792-2810.