Battleground state hold key to election victory

Pennsylvania (WLNS)–Michigan is one of a handful of battleground states where experts predict the election will be won…or lost.

In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, the signs are everywhere, from roadside tribute. to street corner competition, to the line at this ballot drop box in York county.

CBS news director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto says the strength of the canididates’ performance will matter in the key counties of the key state. That includes states President Trump won in 2016 that are back in play, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio–and also sunbelt states the President is also trying to defend, like Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and even Texas.

But once the battle for their state is over, voters on both sides say they’d like to see the country come together.